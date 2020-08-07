CHEYENNE – In the late 1800s, Joseph M. Carey proved to be one of the most influential men in Wyoming – serving as the mayor of Cheyenne, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and a member of the U.S. Senate before closing out his political career as governor of Wyoming.
He did everything from defending the gold standard to supporting women’s suffrage, but his time in Wyoming actually began in the court of law.
At the ripe age of 24, Carey was appointed to serve in the Wyoming territory as the youngest U.S. attorney in history, so he moved from Delaware in 1869. He’d later be confirmed by the Senate as an associate justice for the Wyoming Supreme Court.
Regardless of his position or politics, Carey’s great-grandson Bill Brewster said, “He stood up for what he believed in.”
The legacy he left in Wyoming’s capital city was honored Thursday afternoon, as city officials and municipal court judges unveiled the newly completed Judge Joseph M. Carey Cheyenne City Center at 300 W. 17th St.
Having been approved by Laramie County voters on the sixth-penny sales tax ballot, Mayor Marian Orr said, “Our community has given this gift to itself, and it’s going to be one that will last for generations to come.”
At the end of 2017, Cheyenne’s municipal judges moved out of the Laramie County Courthouse to make way for a fourth district court judge, and they’ve been holding court in the City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building ever since.
While the space was functional, it didn’t have the benefits of a traditional courthouse. According to Judge Ronn Jeffrey, the new space has a “degree of intimacy” that has been absent at 2101 O’Neil Ave.
As the juvenile court judge, Jeffrey tries to reach kids at a stage where their negative behaviors are just beginning. His new courtroom is smaller and more official than the council chambers, which he said sends a positive message to the kids he sees in court.
“Everybody’s got a story to tell, and when you’re dealing with kids, they often feel like nobody gets to hear their story, “ Jeffrey said. “I think kids see adults as people who won’t listen, so if we have a courtroom that says, ‘We will listen to you,’ that’s a big deal.”
The improvements were made possible by the voters in Laramie County, who approved $9 million for the project on the sixth-penny sales tax ballot in 2017. Then, in the fall of 2018, the Cheyenne City Council approved another $4.5 million from general fund reserves to pay for a second-floor “shell.” While the city doesn’t currently have funding to finish the space, the upstairs could serve as city offices after it’s completed.
Thanks to the vision of City Treasurer Robin Lockman, the project is expected to come in under budget. When Lockman took over in 2019, she completed a cash flow analysis and found the city could use its own money, instead of taking out a loan with interest.
“That saved almost $500,000,” Lockman said.
And while the project was necessary for the functionality of the municipal court, it also took care of another blighted building downtown. Prior to the reconstruction, the Carey Building sat vacant in the midst of downtown Cheyenne, and Orr said the stench was so strong that you could smell it just walking by.
Orr said the corner had become one of the “most blighted and dangerous buildings in our downtown.” But now, the courthouse is another positive addition to Cheyenne’s Main Street that pays homage to the history of its location.
“We wanted to bow to the past and honor the namesake of the corner, the Carey Building and Joseph Carey,” Orr said.