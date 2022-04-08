CHEYENNE – Walmart has a message for truckers: Keep on trucking, do it for Walmart and potentially earn more money.
Amid a shortage of long-haul truck drivers and low unemployment as many workers change jobs across a variety of professions, the nation's largest private employer said it will pay its truckers more than what it had been compensating them.
While this may make Walmart trucking jobs more competitive in the U.S. as a whole, it may not much affect the already difficult situation smaller trucking firms face in Wyoming, one such business owner told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. On top of rising inflation and accompanying increased employee costs, diesel prices also have surged in recent months.
On Thursday, Walmart announced that a starting driver could make as much as $110,000 in their first year of employment there. It would not provide a comparable figure for what such personnel could have earned in their first year if they had started work there about a year ago.
"Walmart is one of the best places to driv, and Walmart benefits are among the best in the industry," according to a company blog post.
The retailer has about 12,000 drivers in total. "We plan to hire over 5,000 drivers total this year across the country," a spokesperson wrote in response to WTE's questions. Some of those new jobs will be in Wyoming, she confirmed.
"Previously, Walmart drivers could make an average of $87,500 in their first year of employment with the company," the company representative wrote. Now, "the average pay for new drivers ranges from $95,000-$110,000" annually, according to another spokesperson who responded to questions by email Friday.
Besides the potential first-year salary that now could stretch into the six figures, there is "the potential to make even more down the road, based on factors like tenure and location," the company said.
Locally, the retailer has 27 truck drivers in Wyoming, a spokesperson wrote.
Trucking locally
The Wyoming Trucking Association noted that there are some 6,340 tractor-trailer drivers in the state, with an average annual salary of $50,200, according to Managing Director Sheila Foertsch. These figures come from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics from 2018, she added in an email Friday to the WTE.
As of last September, according more recent BLS figures that may not be directly comparable to those Foertsch provided, in this state there were 3,490 truckers, whose average annual wage amounted to $61,412. These more-recent statistics do not include certain types of workers, such as sole proprietors and contractors, according to the agency's Ric Wise. He is an economist, dealing with the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages.
Across the U.S. in general, a trucking association reports that "demand for trucking freight services remains strong." The American Trucking Associations said there is a wrinkle, however.
"For-hire contract carriers are capacity constrained due to the driver and equipment markets. The spot market has been surging as these carriers can’t haul all of the freight they are asked to move,” ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello said in a March 22 news release. The group noted that "trucking serves as a barometer of the U.S. economy."
Feehan Trucking in Mountain View likely won't be hurt too much by Walmart's pay increase, said owner Casey Wegener. He said he could not compete with such high salaries, nor with the starting bonuses of many thousands of dollars that some bigger trucking firms are offering.
"It does make it hard to compete," given actions like Walmart's, Wegener said by phone. "I do not blame a company doing what they need to do to get drivers. We are all short drivers."
Feehan has eight trucks, which it uses to haul hazardous, overweight or over-height loads for the oil and gas industry. It only has three drivers currently, and could immediately put another two to work. A few months ago, it had enough business to have added five new truckers, if they were available.
In recent months, Feehan has raised hourly wages, which are now equivalent to about $30 an hour, and also started matching some of its workers' contributions to their 401(k) retirement plans.
His company is not so much competing with national trucking firms, but rather offers unique circumstances that Walmart and other big firms may not be able to provide, Wegener said. Feehan's truckers almost always can return home at night, unlike long-haul drivers for national retailers, and the employees also can easily live in the small town without having to travel far to start their on-the-job drives each workday.
"We have sort of a smaller hiring pool, but we will use social media advertisements and (newspaper) advertisements," said Wegener, who separately is the secretary of the Wyoming Trucking Association. "I haven’t gotten any new drivers in two months."