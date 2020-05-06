Do you have a favorite family recipe you’d like to share? Send a list of ingredients, instructions and a brief paragraph about what this dish means to your family via email to nkottmann@wyomingnews.com to be included in our upcoming cooking story.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff photographer Michael Cummo submitted his grandmother’s linguine with white clam sauce recipe to inspire you.
“Food is important to Italians,” Cummo said. “Being raised in a food-forward Italian household, Sundays, for me, have always included a simple, delicious meal. When my family tired of red sauce, they turned to these clams. A simple, easy dish that contains so much flavor and character, these clams are a staple of the Cummo household.”
Ingredients
3 dozen cherry stone clams
1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed
1 cup olive oil
1 cup bottled clam juice
1/4 cup dry white wine
Pinch of dried oregano
1 pound linguine
10 sprigs of parsley, leaves only, chopped
Instructions
Scrub and wash clams under cold water. If using fresh clams, place 2 dozen in a pot with 3/4 cup of water. Cover and bring to a boil, then let simmer until shells open. Remove clams (saving 1 cup of broth) and chop.
In a saucepan, saute garlic in olive oil. When garlic begins to turn golden, add 1 dozen whole clams, along with the cup of clam broth and the white wine. Cover and continue cooking, checking occasionally until clams open.
Meanwhile, cook linguine in a large, deep pot in rapidly boiling salted water until al dente. Drain linguine.
When all the clams are open, uncover the saucepan and add chopped fresh clams or canned chopped clams (if using), oregano and parsley. Cook 1 minute to heat through.
Return drained linguine to large pot over medium-high heat, and stir in the clam sauce. Using a wooden spoon, toss together for 1 minute. Remove from heat and serve immediately.