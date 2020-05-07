Do you have a favorite family recipe you’d like to share? Send a list of ingredients, instructions and a brief paragraph about what this dish means to your family via email to nkottmann@wyomingnews.com to be included in our upcoming cooking story.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle criminal justice reporter Isabella Alves submitted her mother’s Syrian tabouleh recipe to inspire you.
“Tabouleh is a type of parsley salad common in the Middle East,” Alves said. “The recipe varies by family and region, so other variations of this salad exist, but this is the version I grew up and learned to make with my mom. My family on my mother’s side immigrated to the United States from Damascus, Syria, and I grew up with a lot of Arab cooking occurring in my kitchen – but tabouleh was definitely one of my mother’s favorite dishes, and we ate it often.”
Ingredients
4 bundles parsley
1 cup bulgur wheat
2 vine-ripened tomatoes
1 large purple onion
1 cucumber
1/2 cup olive oil
1/2 cup lemon juice
Instructions
To start, wash about three to four bundles of parsley and pick the leaves off of the parsley stalks – you don’t want the chewy stems in your salad. This part can be time consuming, but it’s important.
While you’re picking off the leaves, cook about a cup of bulgur wheat on the stove and set aside to cool. Cook this like you would rice.
After the parsley leaves are picked, put them in a food processor and pulse it until the leaves are finely chopped. Be careful not to over pulse the leaves because it’s not good if they get pulpy. The leaves should be finely chopped and fluffy.
When the wheat is cooled, combine it with the parsley. Sometimes it’s best to use your hand to mix instead of a utensil. After this, dice about one or two vine-ripened tomatoes, about half of one large purple onion, half a cucumber and add to the salad.
In this step, it’s important that the tomatoes, onion and cucumber don’t overwhelm the salad. The main part of the salad should still be the parsley and wheat. Start by slowly adding each ingredient little by little until a proper ratio is achieved. Sometimes with this step, there is no correct amount, and it’s best to eyeball it.
Next, it’s time to season the salad. Start off by salting the salad to taste; to get a good flavor, it’s best to add more salt than you normally would. Next, add olive oil – probably around half a cup – and then lemon juice at probably around half a cup. Mix all of this together; again, sometimes it’s best just to use your hands. Next, taste it and add more lemon juice, olive oil and salt, as necessary.
This recipe is extremely flexible and should be adjusted to your personal taste. So feel free to add more or less of anything in regard to seasoning or ingredients. The base should always be the wheat and parsley.