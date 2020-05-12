Do you have a favorite family recipe you’d like to share? Send a list of ingredients, instructions and a brief paragraph about what this dish means to your family via email to nkottmann@wyomingnews.com to be included in our upcoming cooking story.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle features editor Niki Kottmann submitted her mother’s (borrowed from a favorite Chicago restaurant) asiago chicken recipe to inspire you.
“My mom and I are obsessed with cheese, and she was often cooking for just the two of us, so this was always a staple in our house,” Kottmann said. “It’s one of the first things she ever taught me to make, and as I’ve tried to get more into cooking during this period of social distancing, I recently returned to this recipe to make with my boyfriend. Delicious!”
Ingredients
1 or 2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts
1 cup shredded asiago cheese
1 cup breadcrumbs
1 cup flour
1 egg
Dash of butter
Instructions
Fillet chicken breasts (cut to make each breast thinner), salt both sides and set aside.
Make an assembly line of three bowls (or two plates) next to each other on the counter. Combine 1 cup bread crumbs and 1 cup shredded asiago cheese in first bowl and mix with hands (refill this bowl as needed – we like to really coat the chicken)
Put 1 cup flour in another bowl and crack one egg in a third bowl, mixed with a little water. Whisk the egg and water.
Coat a pan with butter and put on low to medium heat to melt butter (watch so that butter does not burn).
Take one filleted chicken breast and put in flour bowl to coat both sides. Then, put chicken in the egg-and-water mixture to coat both sides (the egg mixture makes the breadcrumbs stick to the chicken). Then, put chicken in the breadcrumb mixture and flip to cover both sides.
Add chicken to pan and cook 4-5 minutes on each side. Will be golden brown. (And smell so good!) Repeat for all pieces of chicken.
Preheat oven for 350 degrees. When ready, put all chicken pieces in oven for 15 minutes.
Enjoy!