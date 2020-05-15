Do you have a favorite family recipe you’d like to share? Send a list of ingredients, instructions and a brief paragraph about what this dish means to your family via email to nkottmann@wyomingnews.com to be included in our upcoming cooking story.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle local government reporter Margaret Austin submitted her grandmother’s artichoke dip recipe to inspire you.
“Whenever I think of chips and dip, I’m always reminded of my grandma,” Austin said. “As a kid, my sisters and I used to sit around her kitchen table, playing games like Scrabble and eating enough chips, dip and snacks to spoil our dinner. My gram and I are both lovers of all things artichoke, so this dip recipe was the perfect treat for all the hours we’d spend on weekends simply enjoying each other’s company.”
Artichoke dip
Ingredients
2 cans of artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
2 cans of diced green chilis, drained
1.5 cups of mayonnaise
8 ounces of grated parmesan cheese
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Combine artichokes, chilis, mayonnaise and 3/4 of the parmesan cheese. Mix well and transfer mixture into an 8x8 baking sheet. Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top and bake for 45-60 minutes, or until the top is golden brown. Serve with pita chips or toasted bread and enjoy!