CHEYENNE – Ward 1 City Council members will hold a public forum at 6 tonight to discuss nuisance-related code violations as they relate to that area of town.

Examples of nuisance violations include those related to weeds, trash, noncompliant vehicles, etc. Nuisance violations are also outlined and defined in Chapter 8.60 of the city code.

