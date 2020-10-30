CHEYENNE – Two seats are up for grabs in Ward 2 on the Cheyenne City Council, and the race has boiled down to one incumbent, one former city councilman and two newcomers hoping to make a difference.
All four candidates shared their thoughts on maintenance of city grounds and facilities, bicycle and pedestrian safety and the prospect of an anti-discrimination ordinance during a forum Wednesday night hosted by the Cheyenne Public Employees Association.
Forums for candidates in Wards 1, 2 and 3 will all be posted on the association’s Facebook page today at www.facebook.com/CheyenneCPEA.
Do you have ideas on how longterm funding can be secured for maintenance of grounds and facilities operated by the city?
Deferred maintenance of city properties and grounds has been a topic of conversation at the city. In her 2019 State of the City address, Mayor Marian Orr said Cheyenne has $160 million in deferred maintenance, including everything from roads to fire stations.
Former City Councilman Tom Segrave called the issue a “big issue and a big dollar issue.” He noted that a large portion of the city’s funding comes from sales tax revenues and pointed to the sixth-penny sales tax as a way to address deferred maintenance for issues like fire stations.
For the sixth-penny ballot, Segrave said each item should be listed individually so residents can more easily tell the governing body what they want and what their priorities are. He also mentioned he’s not a fan of ongoing projects being funded through the sixth penny.
“You have to look at what we’re allowed to do from a state level; how are our cities, towns and counties allowed to tax their public for all the needs that are there?” Segrave said.
Keren Meister-Emerich, one of two women running for a seat on the all-male council, said the city needs to look at securing more funding for deferred maintenance issues, specifically pointing to city parks as a priority for upkeep.
She said that funding could come from the sixth-penny sales tax, but she also proposed the idea of using the new seventh-penny tax allowed by the state Legislature or raising property taxes to bridge the funding gap.
“If we want to have viable economic development in our community, we have to have some of these things, and they have to be maintained. We can’t have them falling apart or being damaged,” Meister-Emerich said.
Boyd Wiggam agreed with Meister-Emerich that property taxes are a great source of funding for maintenance projects, but instead focused on increasing the tax base, rather than the tax rates.
To accomplish expanding that tax base, Wiggam proposed bringing more affordable housing online.
“As we look at the budget for maintenance, we need to be looking at property taxes, which also means we need to work really hard toward expanding our property tax base,” Wiggam said.
Councilman Bryan Cook said the city has been dealing with deferred maintenance issues for a long time, but brought up a couple of ways they’ve worked to address it. For city entities like the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Cook said allowing them to form foundations and to fundraise on their own has taken some of the burden off of the city.
He also pointed to the city’s new revolving property fund, where any revenue generated through the sale of city-owned property will be used for development purposes. The council created the fund in March of this year.
“Then we can spend from that on some of those projects, some low-hanging fruit on the capital improvement list. We need to look at every available option,” Cook said.
What is your intention when it comes to increasing pedestrian and bicycle safety?
Cook said the city has made good strides in increasing bicycle and pedestrian safety in recent years, especially in Ward 2. He also mentioned that he’s the father of a 20-year-old and a 16-year-old, both of whom are driving, and that driver education could be better when it comes to bicycle and pedestrian safety.
He pointed to the city’s far-reaching, interconnected greenway system as another positive impact for people walking and biking around town.
“I see the joy that it brings to a lot of people, and, historically, I’ve been a very big proponent of those kinds of amenities. We have to encourage people to use them,” Cook said.
Segrave agreed with Cook on the recreation and safety values the greenway system brings to the city. He said another improvement made in recent years was the installation of downtown stoplights that indicate the amount of time left for pedestrians to cross the street.
However, he noted school zones as a possible area for improvement, pointing to the issues near his home on north Yellowstone Road.
“I’m sure there’s other areas in the city that I’m not aware of. But I’m very open to looking at those issues,” Segrave said.
Meister-Emerich agreed with Cook that enhanced driver education would be a useful tool for promoting cyclist safety, pointing to the bike lanes downtown that can be confusing for both drivers and cyclists. She said they could run some PSAs on TV and radio to increase that education.
She also agreed with Segrave about issues on busy roads like Yellowstone, where it can be difficult to easily access a crosswalk, which can be especially problematic for students.
“When we have kids walking to school, we need to have safe areas. And I think that reducing the speed limit before school and after school helps. ... But for bikes, boy, it really scares me when I see bicyclists out there with the car zooming past, and I really worry about that,” Meister-Emerich said.
Wiggam has experience in the planning and development sector, and he said the city needs to work on its strategic planning for pedestrian and cyclist issues. He said it’s important to make sure pedestrian and bike routes aren’t located near high-traffic areas, instead placing the routes a block over on a less-busy street.
He added that street parking can be a useful tool as a buffer between pedestrians and traffic.
“The biggest thing I think we need to be conscious of, as we are working toward more safe bicycle and pedestrian access throughout the city, is your safety and design,” Wiggam said.
Do you support an ordinance prohibiting discrimination against any person based upon their actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity in employment, housing and public accommodations?
In 2015, the Cheyenne City Council failed to approve an anti-discrimination ordinance that would’ve changed the law, though the council passed an anti-discrimination resolution in 2016 that simply voiced its stance against discrimination. Mayor Marian Orr also clarified that the city would not discriminate against LGBTQ+ individuals applying for jobs at city hall.
In Cheyenne, gay or transgender residents may still face discrimination in housing and public accommodations due to a lack of protections at the city or state level. The state also lacks a nondiscrimination law for LGBTQ+ individuals seeking employment.
Cook pointed to the council resolution that was passed, and said he’d support the anti-discrimination ordinance, but that he’d rather see it come down from the state level in a more uniform way.
“I’ve talked to a lot of employees, and I’ve seen discrimination. And as a boss, that’s something that I’m cognizant of all the time. So I would certainly support anything we can do,” Cook said, noting that there are still levels of federal protections.
Segrave questioned what the original purpose of the anti-discrimination ordinance was, questioning what issue has come forward locally that called for the change. He said if a problem comes up that an anti-discrimination ordinance would fix, then he’d be open to discussing the details.
“I just don’t understand why, with all the other levels of government already enforcing it,” Segrave said. He added, “Enforcement is a real question, so I’m open to talk about it. If there’s a need, show me some language. If it conforms, I’d be willing to look at it.”
Meister-Emerich said she would support the ordinance and stands against discrimination in any form. As a professional in the male-dominated math and computer programming fields, she said she’s faced discrimination herself, and that taking a stand against it is important for everyone, including women and people with disabilities.
“Sometimes, it’s just a reminder to people that we do not tolerate discrimination. And I just think that sometimes it’s necessary to get the word out,” Meister-Emerich said, noting the need for a detailed ordinance put together by the city attorney that would be enforceable.
Wiggam said he would not support the anti-discrimination ordinance because he believes that issue should be dealt with on the statewide level.
“Our key mission here is the city of Cheyenne and our key issues, things like infrastructure, housing, jobs, watching the budget, topics like that. I think that we take a risk if we get too far afield from those basic functions,” Wiggam said.