CHEYENNE – With the situation surrounding COVID-19 and its financial impacts to the city, Cheyenne City Councilman Rocky Case said city leaders need to find efficient solutions.
To lead the city forward, and to continue representing the residents of Ward 3, Case is running for reelection to keep his seat on the City Council.
“COVID has exacerbated a very, very already bad situation, and we need experience on the council in order to navigate that,” Case said.
Throughout his professional career, Case said he’s handled budgets large and small, always working with the goal of “identifying solutions to problems in a collaborative way.” Over the coming months and years, he said the city needs to proceed with great caution when it comes to spending.
One of the changes at city hall Case said he’s proud to have moved forward during his term was lowering the threshold for contracts that require council approval. Previously, the mayor could approve any contracts worth less than $35,000 without the City Council, and the council voted to lower that amount to $25,000.
Throughout his term, Case said he’s consistently vocalized concerns about spending issues and other problem areas in the city. Although he butted heads with Mayor Marian Orr during his time as council president, Case said he wasn’t trying to be “contentious,” but rather to call attention to necessary changes.
“When I see what’s potentially a problem or a concern, I’m absolutely not afraid to gather the facts around that problem or concern and present them to the public,” Case said. “If there’s an issue that needs to be dealt with, let’s figure out the best way to deal with it, and we’ll continue to spotlight areas where we need improvement.”
Earlier this year, Case also sponsored an ordinance that binds City Council members by the city’s purchasing policy, which contains spending guidelines for city employees to help ensure taxpayer dollars are being spent properly. Council members were not previously included in the policy.
“We made it clear that electeds are not special. They don’t have some special set of rules that don’t apply to the rest of the staff,” Case said.
Calling himself a “normal guy,” Case said he’s tried to keep an open line of communication with his constituents, responding to calls, emails, and messages and comments on social media. During his time on the council, he said he’s tried to be an approachable, honest and collaborative leader.
The council persevered to get the ball rolling on projects like the Depot Plaza splash pad and the Civic Center Commons, which Case said were both wins for the community during his time on the council.
While Case said he’d continue working on positive improvements for the city, he is also keeping a close eye on the road improvement projects in Ward 3 at U.S. Highway 30, the Whitney corridor and Pershing Boulevard.
“I’m very familiar with the history of that project and the necessity of getting it done in order to make that whole area safer for traffic,” Case said.
Overall, Case said he’s proud to be one of the individuals that’s going to help drive Cheyenne into the future.
“Cheyenne is a great place to be raising my two young girls,” Case said. “I’m nobody special. I’m just a normal guy that wants to try to make things better.”
The official filing period for City Council candidates ends May 29. Six seats on the City Council are up for reelection, with two seats in each ward. The candidates in the Ward 3 election are currently Michelle Aldrich, Case (incumbent), Richard Johnson and Mike Luna (incumbent).