CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne-Laramie County Emergency Management Agency will test the Outdoor Warning Siren system at noon Friday for all sirens within Laramie County.
During an emergency activation, the sirens will sound for up to three minutes. During the monthly test or maintenance tests, the sirens only sound for 60 seconds.
During an actual emergency, when residents hear the sirens, they should take cover immediately and tune into a local radio or television station to receive additional emergency information. Residents should not call 911 or local emergency officials for information, as this ties up telephone lines needed for emergency operations.
The sirens are an all-hazards emergency warning system and are intended to warn residents of any life threatening situation in the area.