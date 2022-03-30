CHEYENNE – Construction crews plan to begin work on a large section of Warren Avenue starting April 11, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said.
The project was originally scheduled to begin on Monday, April 4. But WYDOT spokesperson Andrea Stanley said Wednesday that the start of construction had been pushed back a week.
Crews with S&S Builders and WYDOT will focus on the area between Lincolnway and 24th Street. This may cause delays, and heavy equipment that produces loud noise will be required to complete the work, a WYDOT news release said.
The project is expected to be completed in September. However, such project scheduling is subject to change due to things like weather conditions or availability of construction materials.
The work will include paving, milling and road striping. Also on tap are electrical upgrades for things like lighting and traffic signals; minor storm sewer improvements; Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades; curb and gutter replacement; and intersection bulb-out modifications.
Stanley said crews would begin by making improvements to things like utilities and gutters in block-by-block phases, beginning with the block between Lincolnway and 17th Street. Then, likely in August, crews will go back through and pave the section of Warren Avenue, along with making any signage improvements or adjustments to utilities.
“We plan out for these things about six years in advance, so it’s just this section of this road’s turn to get a little bit of an upgrade,” Stanley told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Working in phases will allow a single lane of traffic to remain open throughout the project, a WYDOT news release said.
Parking in front of businesses will be affected by construction, but sidewalk access to businesses will stay open.
WYDOT said motorists should expect potential delays from lane closures, reduced speed limits, flaggers and other traffic control. The agency warned drivers to avoid distractions, including cellphones, and to wear seatbelts.
Construction updates will be posted on the ”WYDOT District 1 – Southeast Wyoming” Facebook page.
Questions about the project can be directed to Stanley at 307-745-2142 or Kevin Erickson with the WYDOT Resident Engineer’s Office at 307-777-4404.
In conjunction with the Warren Avenue improvements, the Downtown Development Authority is also coordinating sidewalk repair and replacements for affected areas. Businesses or property owners within the scope of the Warren Avenue project who are interested in sidewalk replacement or repair should contact the DDA at 307-433-9730 or dda-admin@downtowncheyenne.com.
Following an ordinance change in March 2021, additional curb and gutter repairs within the DDA district are eligible to be paid by the city, according to a DDA news release. The city engineer’s office can be contacted at 307-637-6268 for more information.