F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. – Airman Suzanne Pedro, an Installation Entry Controller from the 90th Security Forces Squadron, was recently recognized by wing leadership for actions that led to the capture of an individual with active warrants and a missing child here June 28.
A man drove up to the base gate and handed Airman Pedro, who was assigned to defend that gate, an unusual form of identification. When the man and child in the vehicle refused to make eye contact, the airman began to suspect something was amiss.
“I had a feeling something wasn’t right,” Pedro said in a news release. “Neither the man or the child looked at me while I scanned the ID. When it flashed red for warrants, my heart began to race.”
After quietly alerting her supervisors and wingmen on duty at the gate, Airman Pedro directed the vehicle out of the line of traffic to prevent the individual from fleeing. Airman 1st Class Frank Shaw relayed information to the base defense operations center, which verified the warrants were active and contacted local law enforcement to inform them of the situation.
“We were told of a weapon in the car, so my heart was racing, but I wasn’t nervous,” Pedro said. “My main concern was keeping the child distracted and keeping him comfortable and happy.”
Although the investigation is ongoing, the airmen have been told the child had been missing from his biological mother since December of 2020.
Pedro and Shaw were recognized by multiple levels of leadership for their textbook actions.
“Airman Pedro exemplifies what it means to be a Defender,” said Maj. Keil Luber, 90 SFS commander. “While not yet qualified on her position, she followed her instincts and training, directly contributing to the capture of a wanted criminal and the recovery of a missing child.”