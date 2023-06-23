CHEYENNE — U.S. Air Force Col. Johnny Galbert, who started his career in the Air Force as a missileer at F.E. Warren in 2001, officially assumed command of the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base on Thursday morning.
“Thank you, sir, for trusting an old peacekeeper guy with the awesome responsibility of being a wing commander,” Galbert told Major Gen. Michael J. Lutton. “I won’t let you down, sir.”
Galbert is the first Black person to serve in the position, making his assumption a historic moment for the base.
“I’m just grateful and thankful that I could be the first,” Galbert said. “Don’t mess it up,” he said he told himself.
During his first speech as commander, he thanked his parents, who he said celebrated 55 years of marriage this week. Galbert said their influence helped inspire him to serve.
“My parents are no strangers to service; my dad enlisted in the Air Force in 1962. After serving for four years, he returned home to become the city’s (Camden, Arkansas) first African-American police officer in 1966,” he said.
Galbert was previously the vice commander at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and took over from Col. Catherine Barrington, who was commander at Warren since 2021.
Master Sgt. John Raven, who works in the public affairs office at the base, said celebrations like Thursday’s are a rare event and that, in his time in the Air Force, he’s yet to see a parade for change of command like the ones held at Warren.
Galbert and Barrington were driven onto the parade field at Warren in a horse-drawn carriage. Both of their families traveled with them.
The ceremony marked an emotional moment for both of them, who were honored in remarks by U.S. Air Force Major Gen. Michael J. Lutton.
“It is usually said that it’s bittersweet, but this one is particularly tough,” Lutton said. “(Barrington) was my director of operations for a year and — almost three years ago — I got to tell her she was going to be wing commander, and it’s a little surreal that we’re going to be handing off the flag to another wing commander.”
Barrington will be going on to work at the Pentagon. During the ceremony, she was presented with a Legion of Merit award. When presented with the award, officials highlighted how she showed exceptional leadership and led the U.S. to “unrivaled success” in its nuclear program through leading the new Sentinel missile program.
The award’s presenter also highlighted the work Barrington did to bring to light racism in the community and on the base.
“Her direct advocacy brought the issue to light for senior Air Force leadership and ensured airmen and their families were cared for despite local hardships,” the event’s master of ceremonies said.
Barrington, in her final remarks as commander of the base, emphasized the importance of the mission at Warren and the duty airmen have to protect and steward the large field of missiles under the base’s purview.
“What we do here, and in the prairies of Nebraska and Colorado, once protected the city. Now, we protect the world,” she said. “Our mission is incredibly important as we protect against nuclear aggression.”
She also thanked Lutton for allowing her the opportunity to command the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren.
“Thank you for the dream job of commanding the mighty 90,” she said. “It has truly been the most amazing experience of my professional life.”
In his first remarks as commander, Galbert acknowledged the uniformed officers and service members who stood in formation in front of him, joking about the time when he was in their position.
“All right, if you’re out there standing in formation and you’re worried about how long I’m gonna speak, don’t worry,” he said. “I will keep my remarks brief, I’ve been in your shoes before.”
Galbert thanked his family, including his wife and two kids, and also thanked Barrington for her hospitality during their transition. He said his family’s sacrifice helped make his career advancements possible.
“It’s tough on the kids,” Galbert told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “This will be my son’s third high school, so that’s not easy, I won’t lie.”
A field of dozens of uniformed officers — marking some of the units that serve on the base — marched and saluted the outgoing commander for the last time and the incoming commander for the first time. They marched in a loop around the parade field to commemorate the new leadership and the exit of their last commander.
Galbert said his first priorities as commander are preserving and maintaining the missile program at the base.
“Our mission is to deter, modernize and strike,” he said. “I know Sentinel is coming online and we have to sustain Minuteman Three, so that’ll be a focus, of course.”
Galbert acknowledged the $100 billion missile program highlighted by Lutton during the ceremony as an important, constant focus for the base.