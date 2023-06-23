CHEYENNE — U.S. Air Force Col. Johnny Galbert, who started his career in the Air Force as a missileer at F.E. Warren in 2001, officially assumed command of the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base on Thursday morning.

“Thank you, sir, for trusting an old peacekeeper guy with the awesome responsibility of being a wing commander,” Galbert told Major Gen. Michael J. Lutton. “I won’t let you down, sir.”

