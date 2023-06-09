CHEYENNE – With summer nearly upon us, and more people heading to Wyoming’s lakes and reservoirs to recreate, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Wyoming Department of Health, Wyoming Livestock Board, and local, state and federal partners want to remind the public to avoid and keep animals away from harmful cyanobacterial blooms (HCBs), and to report suspected blooms and bloom-related illnesses to DEQ and WDH at WyoHCBs.org.
Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, can form HCBs that produce toxins and other irritants that pose a risk to human and animal health. HCBs typically develop in mid- to late summer and can occur in flowing and non-flowing waters such as streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs.
HCBs may be green, tan, brown or blue-green in color. HCBs may float in or on the water and look like spilled paint, grass clippings, clumps or scum. HCBs may also be attached to aquatic plants, rocks or other material and look like films, mats or gelatinous balls.
If a bloom is present, the WDH and WLB recommend the following:
Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of the bloom, especially in areas where cyanobacteria are dense.
Do not ingest water from the bloom. Boiling, filtration or other treatments will not remove toxins.
Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion.
Avoid water spray from the bloom.
Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near the bloom, eat bloom material or lick fur after contact.
If people, pets, or livestock come into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible.
Seek medical attention or a veterinarian if a person or animal is experiencing adverse health effects after exposure to a cyanobacterial bloom.
Once reported, WDH may follow up on potential HCB-related illnesses, and DEQ will investigate potential blooms to determine if they are harmful.
For more information, visit Wyoming’s HCB webpage at WyoHCBs.org.