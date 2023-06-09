CHEYENNE – With summer nearly upon us, and more people heading to Wyoming’s lakes and reservoirs to recreate, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Wyoming Department of Health, Wyoming Livestock Board, and local, state and federal partners want to remind the public to avoid and keep animals away from harmful cyanobacterial blooms (HCBs), and to report suspected blooms and bloom-related illnesses to DEQ and WDH at WyoHCBs.org.

Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, can form HCBs that produce toxins and other irritants that pose a risk to human and animal health. HCBs typically develop in mid- to late summer and can occur in flowing and non-flowing waters such as streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs.

