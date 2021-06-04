CHEYENNE – Water and sewer rate increases are set to be approved by the Cheyenne City Council in coming weeks, after the Board of Public Utilities froze any increases last year to give residents a break during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Set for approval at the council meeting June 13, the increases are proposed to be 5% for both water and sewer, and would go into effect Jan. 1.
“As the city of Cheyenne grows, infrastructure needs to be expanded. We also need to be able to maintain the level of services for the incoming influx of people into Cheyenne,” BOPU Administrative and Public Affairs Coordinator Erin Lamb said. “For the most part, our water and sewer rates are invested back into the construction and maintenance of the water and sewer systems.”
All day-to-day operating costs and unplanned work, such as water main leaks, are paid solely by rates and fees, not taxes.
For the average residential customer using 6,000 gallons of water, that will translate into a 22 cent increase each month – from $4.42 to $4.64. On the commercial end, monthly water rates per 1,000 gallons will increase from $5.08 to $5.33.
The monthly fee for ¾-inch and 1-inch water meters will also increase from $6.12 to $6.43, after receiving council approval.
For sewer services, both commercial and residential rates per 1,000 gallons will increase from $5.15 to $5.41 each month. Those with 5/8 inch and 3/4 inch meters will also see a monthly service fee increase from $5.23 to $5.49.
“This is really just bringing everything back up to where it needs to be for the cost of services,” Lamb said.
While BOPU had to push a few projects further down the pipeline, having no rate increase last year, Lamb said more of those projects should move forward in the coming year. Two of the major plans to be carried out are installing a hydroelectric generator at the R.L. Sherard Water Treatment Plant – which will use water pressure to generate power for the plant – and putting up a new water tank north of town to serve the growing population in that area.
With those considerations, Councilman Pete Laybourn said, “This is truly a reasonable rate increase.”
Councilwoman Michelle Aldrich agreed, saying, "I'm extremely impressed with the work that had gone into this rate increase."
Other increases that will be approved by the council include:
- Increasing late payment penalties from $3 to $3.15
- Increasing water service reconnection/disconnection fees from $34.10 to $35.81
- Increasing septic waste dump rates for up to 100 gallons of waste from $10.50 to $11.03
- Increasing commercial water system development fees from $7,630 to $8,011
- Increasing single-family residents’ water system development fees with a ¾ inch meter from $8,670 to $9,103