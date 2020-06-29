CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities has started a $4.4 million water main and fire hydrant replacement project on or near the Dell Range Boulevard area.
This five-staged project aims to replace more than three miles of aging water mains. It will advance water service reliability for the area, and is part of the BOPU’s initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life. Work will be completed by Aztec Construction Company.
The multiple phases will occur from this week through winter 2020. Stage 1 started Monday and will last until the end of August. Work will start on Dell Range from Bluegrass Circle to the Dry Creek Drainage and move along Grandview Avenue from Dell Range to Mason Way.
Visit www.cheyennebopu.org and follow BOPU on social media for updates about this multi-staged water project.