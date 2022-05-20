CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities expects construction activities to begin on a water main installation project crossing Yellowstone Road near Western Hills and Storey boulevards next week.

This portion of the project is expected to last three to four weeks, depending on weather and material availability.

The BOPU will work diligently to keep businesses accessible, but vehicles should not be parked in the right of way within the work zone between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays on occasion. This area will be clearly marked.

Water shut-offs will be coordinated, but unplanned emergency shut-offs may occur, according to a news release.

This project will advance water service reliability for the area and is part of the BOPU’s initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life. Work will be completed by Aztec Construction Company.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus