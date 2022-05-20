...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle. This includes
Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins, Douglas, Kimball, and Saratoga.
* WHEN...9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Water main installation project set to cross Yellowstone Road next week
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities expects construction activities to begin on a water main installation project crossing Yellowstone Road near Western Hills and Storey boulevards next week.
This portion of the project is expected to last three to four weeks, depending on weather and material availability.
The BOPU will work diligently to keep businesses accessible, but vehicles should not be parked in the right of way within the work zone between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays on occasion. This area will be clearly marked.
Water shut-offs will be coordinated, but unplanned emergency shut-offs may occur, according to a news release.
This project will advance water service reliability for the area and is part of the BOPU’s initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life. Work will be completed by Aztec Construction Company.