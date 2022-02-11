Water main leak 2-11-22

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is reporting that a water main leak near Wyott Drive and South Parsley Boulevard is interrupting water services to homes and businesses in the area.

According to a 9:26 a.m. email statement, water appears to be shooting approximately 100 feet in the air.

Crews are on site, addressing the problem. Two buildings are out of water, according to the release.

