The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is reporting that a water Main Leak near Wyott Drive and South Parsley Boulevard is interrupting water services to homes and businesses in the area.
According to a 9:26 a.m. email statement, water appears to be shooting approximately 100 feet in the air.
Crews are on site, addressing the problem. Two buildings are out of water, according to the release.
