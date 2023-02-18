...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, East Platte County,
Goshen County, Central Carbon County, South Laramie Range
Foothills, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Water main repairs will require a lane closure on a portion of Dell Range Boulevard starting Tuesday.
CHEYENNE – Beginning Tuesday, the city of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities will begin repair work on a water main line on Dell Range Boulevard between Townsend Place and Sunset Drive.
This project will require a full closure of the left-hand, westbound lane of Dell Range Boulevard for approximately five days and overnight, weather dependent. Homes and businesses in the area may experience intermittent water service interruption.
The BOPU apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks Cheyenne residents for their patience as repairs are made to the city's water system.