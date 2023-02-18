BOPU water main repair

Water main repairs will require a lane closure on a portion of Dell Range Boulevard starting Tuesday. 

CHEYENNE – Beginning Tuesday, the city of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities will begin repair work on a water main line on Dell Range Boulevard between Townsend Place and Sunset Drive.

This project will require a full closure of the left-hand, westbound lane of Dell Range Boulevard for approximately five days and overnight, weather dependent. Homes and businesses in the area may experience intermittent water service interruption.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus