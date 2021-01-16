CHEYENNE – Senior Master Sgt. Floyd Watson Jr., U.S. Air Force (retired), has been appointed to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee on Cemeteries and Memorials for a two-year term through the end of December 2022.
Watson is a Disabled American Veterans, Department of Wyoming, Department Adjutant and commander of the Guthrie Beck Chapter No. 2 DAV of Cheyenne.
The advisory committee’s role is to provide advice to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs on the administration of VA national cemeteries, soldiers’ lots and plots, the selection of cemetery sites, the erection of appropriate memorials and the adequacy of federal burial benefits.
The Cheyenne National Cemetery recently opened west of the capital city. It is the first and only national cemetery in Wyoming.