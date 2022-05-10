Wyoming Public Service Commission Chief Counsel John Burbridge testifies in Casper to a joint state legislative committee on April 25, 2022. Next to him is Dave Bush from Black Hills Energy. Jonathan Make/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, speaks in Casper at a joint state legislative committee discussion of his bill on limited power deregulation on Monday, April 25, 2022. Jonathan Make/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Rep. Danny Eyre, R-Lyman, in Casper at a joint state legislative committee on April 25, 2022. Jonathan Make/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, speaks to a joint state legislative committee on April 25, 2022. Jonathan Make/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The state’s utility and telecommunications regulator has formally confirmed that it will play host to a meeting of stakeholders searching for a way forward on cryptocurrency energy issues.
In an email on Tuesday, the Public Service Commission announced that this gathering begins at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 23, at the agency’s headquarters here in Cheyenne. The meeting is being called a technical conference.
The purpose of the event is to “discuss Deregulated Industrial Power Zones as considered in” Senate File 71 during the 2022 legislative session, the PSC said. And a goal is “to identify other innovations to encourage economic development involving energy intensive activities” in Wyoming, the notice added.
In interviews last week, legislators had said that state legislative consideration was moving ahead for a renewed attempt to help ensure there is sufficient electricity and at low rates for virtual currency miners. SF 71 was an unsuccessful bill that would have allowed for such deregulated industrial power zones, for crypto companies to strike deals with non-incumbent energy providers.
Also last week, members of a legislative working group looking at possible solutions to this issue, who may be involved with the May 23 meeting, were disclosed in interviews with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Those participating are Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper; Rep. Danny Eyre, R-Lyman; Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie; and Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester.
PSC General Counsel John Burbridge, who had been helping to arrange details of the upcoming technical event, is listed as the staff contact: 307-777-7427 or john.burbridge@wyo.gov.
The gathering will be in the agency’s hearing room in the Hansen Building, 2515 Warren Ave., Suite 300.
