CHEYENNE – When Wayne Johnson pulled up to meet people on the campaign trail, he was easy to recognize by two things: his warm smile and his red 1994 Ford pickup truck, usually decked out with signs during election season.
“I think he was probably one of the very first legislators that walked door to door and tried to cover as many people as he possibly could,” Johnson’s wife, Patricia, recalled. “It took months to campaign in that fashion.”
Johnson, who died Oct. 16 at the age of 78, had an innate sense of “community attachment,” as Patricia described it, which led him to help out wherever he could – from Cheyenne Frontier Days to the Wyoming Legislature.
Johnson first moved to Cheyenne in 1973 to take a job with the Wyoming State Library, following a few years of service with the U.S. Coast Guard, patrolling the North Pacific Ocean. Over the coming decades, he never lost his affection for the military and its veterans, volunteering to help with military funerals for local residents.
“I think that his honoring veterans who passed away in our community through being a part of the American Legion (Post 6 Honor Guard) was one of the things he was most proud of,” Patricia said.
Johnson also was a member of Cheyenne Rotary Club, where he served as one of the sergeant-at-arms tasked with ensuring the meetings ran smoothly. It was a role he continued until two days before his death.
“That was just Wayne: he’s going to be involved, and he’s going to help,” Rotary Club President Brent Lathrop said. “He was just an example for others of how you run your life and how you serve people.”
His dedication to the community also led him to volunteer for 38 years with Cheyenne Frontier Days. He wore many hats, from cooking several pounds of ham at the annual pancake breakfast to helping at the concession stands.
Ultimately, Johnson wound up on CFD’s Tickets Committee, and he was often the first person CFD attendants would meet at the festival.
“He was the person you wanted greeting everybody,” CFD General Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler said. “After talking with him for just a few minutes, for some reason, you felt a little bit better ... he was just one of those people that you wanted to be around.”
Johnson’s service also extended beyond Laramie County, as he was the Wyoming State Librarian from 1978 to 1989. He then ran for office, serving in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1993 to 2004 and the Wyoming Senate from 2005 to 2016.
Former state lawmaker Pete Illoway of Cheyenne worked alongside Johnson for several years at the Capitol, and he described his Republican colleague’s legislative approach simply.
“Wayne was his own guy,” said Illoway. “He was a committee chairman in the House. He did things his way, but I always thought he was a good guy.”
Current Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, recalled growing up in Johnson’s legislative district, which meant he consistently stopped by the Zwonitzers’ house every campaign season.
“I still remember in ninth grade when he and (another senator) came to my class and spoke, and thinking I wanted to be a politician someday, just like them,” said Zwonitzer, who ended up working on multiple committees with Johnson.
In the Capitol and around the community, much of Johnson’s work focused on children. He was one of the lawmakers to consistently participate in Wyoming Girls State, and one of his successful bills established a neighborhood notification law for convicted felon child abuse offenders.
“Every year, (Wayne) brought two or three bills, and a lot of them dealt with quality-of-life issues, especially families and children,” said Zwonitzer. “I think that’s really what his legacy is in the Legislature. When I look through some of the bills, what he brought were things to help out teenagers and young families.”
His work in the Legislature also drew a nod from Gov. Mark Gordon, who ordered flags in Laramie and Goshen counties be flown at half staff in his honor from sunrise to sunset Friday.
An Eagle Scout as a kid, Johnson also helped organize the Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne’s annual Laramie County Junior Miss Be Your Best Self Scholarship Program, as well as the club’s Stars of Tomorrow contest. His desire to help local youngsters was largely driven by the same investment in his community that led him door to door every campaign season.
“Wayne was truly a person who supported his community and supported his state,” Patricia said. “He did not represent a business. He did not represent an industry. He represented the people.”