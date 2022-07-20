Behind the Chutes Tour

Meet the animals and experience the rodeo from the ground of the arena on the Behind the Chutes Tour. Participants will have the chance to step into the bucking chutes and hear about the behind-the-scenes of the “Daddy of 'em All” rodeo. Tours are free with gate entrance admission and operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Tours start by the “No Looking Back” statue in front of the Old West Museum at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on July 23-30 and at 10 a.m. July 31.

