CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Business Council will host an informat ional webinar for the restaurant industry in Wyoming from 2-3 p.m. today, Thursday, May 14.
The webinar will detail the latest changes to Gov. Mark Gordon’s executive orders and what those changes mean for restaurants. It will cover the best practices and regulations for reopening restaurants, and offer business owners the chance to ask questions about safe distancing, mask use, sanitation measures and more.
Presenters include:
• Stephanie Pyle, Department of Health senior administrator
• Chris Brown, Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association executive director
• Josh Dorrell, Wyoming Business Council CEO
Participants may submit questions in advance at https://tinyurl.com/wbcrestaurants. The meeting will be recorded and made available on the Business Council’s YouTube page a day or two after the event.
Register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/wbcregister51420, and after registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.