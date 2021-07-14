CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative and Cheyenne Frontier Days will co-host an event for all cancer survivors titled Give Cancer the Boot on July 29.
This day has a "Pink Day" theme, and survivors of any type of cancer will be treated with a free lunch, free rodeo tickets for themselves and two guests. Reserve tickets with Barb at 307-778-7222 or barb@cfdrodeo.com.
Also, WBCI is hosting its annual Wyoming Pink Ribbon Run in Casper at David Street Station on Aug. 7, in Cheyenne at the Capitol Complex on Aug. 14 and in Riverton at SageWest Health Care on Aug. 21.
The Wyoming Pink Ribbon Run raises funds for Wyoming breast cancer programs and honors breast cancer survivors or loved ones lost. All funds raised in Wyoming will be granted into Wyoming.
Registration – $30 for adults and $15 for youths – is available through the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative’s website, www.wyomingbreastcancer.org. Teams are encouraged. Breast cancer survivors can register for free. Wyoming Pink Ribbon Run volunteer opportunities are available. Those interested in participating or looking for more information should email info@wyomingbreastcancer.org.