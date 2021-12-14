CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Counseling Association recently honored the Grace for 2 Brothers Foundation for its efforts in promoting mental health services in Wyoming.

The Garth Shanklin Exemplary Practices Award recognizes agencies and programs which best exemplify the mission of WCA.

The primary mission of Grace for Two Brothers Foundation is suicide prevention through awareness, education and support. Formed in 2010 by BJ Ayers, Grace for 2 Brothers Foundation continues its critical work for the community of Cheyenne and throughout the state of Wyoming.

The foundation provides resource information and assistance to those who know someone in crisis, to those who are currently in crisis, and provides support to caregivers and survivors of suicide loss. Jeremy Bay is the executive director.

