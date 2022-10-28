CHEYENNE – Officials from the Wyoming Counseling Association voiced their concern Friday about public misinformation in regard to mental health treatment at an "anti-transgender event" hosted Tuesday by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder.

WCA officials sent out a statement and said that the public should note comments made by Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, on an epidemic of people wanting to de-transition is not based on research or fact. WCA also cited comments by Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, comparing eating disorders to gender dysphoria as "incredibly troubling."


