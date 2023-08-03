CHEYENNE — First-time homeownership is often a daunting proposition. Unlike many of the skills we learn growing up, financial intelligence and building generational wealth sometimes requires help from outside of friends and family.

For the Cowboy State, this help comes in many forms, including the Wyoming Community Development Authority and the Wyoming Housing Network.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus