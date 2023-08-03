CHEYENNE — First-time homeownership is often a daunting proposition. Unlike many of the skills we learn growing up, financial intelligence and building generational wealth sometimes requires help from outside of friends and family.
For the Cowboy State, this help comes in many forms, including the Wyoming Community Development Authority and the Wyoming Housing Network.
Having helped 755 Wyoming families achieve homeownership in 2022, the WCDA values teamwork, responsibility, integrity, community and compassion when serving the community through the uncertainty in the housing market, said Angela Fuson, the organization’s director of single-family programs.
“Our mission is to help our fellow Wyoming citizens attain quality and affordable housing,” Fuson said. “Our vision is to be a leader in bringing economic and community value to Wyoming based on our expertise in housing.”
There are several common barriers to first-time homeownership, including credit scores and debt. There are also local impacts, major layoffs or weather that specifically affect Wyoming homeowners. The benefit of the WCDA is that it’s local and aware of these barriers, said Fuson.
The WCDA servicing department is housed in Casper, allowing staff to be connected to Wyoming. National service providers may not be aware of major layoffs in the state or huge hail storms that hit a town or county that is impacting a lot of people, she said.
“We know the economy, we know the weather, we know different impacts around the state that are affecting borrowers,” Fuson said. “We really work hard and understand our borrowers and are able to provide them that additional assistance that somebody that services their mortgage nationally may not know about.”
In order to empower the community, WCDA requires that all first-time buyers that work with them take classes with the Wyoming Housing Network. These classes are individually motivated and taken online, rather than in a classroom setting. They can be completed at any pace, said Wyoming Housing Network director of housing education Marilyn Lojo.
“Some people can do it in a couple hours, some people need a little longer,” Lojo said.
These classes are available to the public, regardless of whether they work with WCDA first. The Wyoming Housing Network also provides resources beyond buying information.
“We talk to them about homeowner’s insurance, talk about taxes and then talk about maintaining their home,” Lojo said. “We give them a list of resources that they can use as homeowners … any type of support that we can give them as resources to make sure that they’re successful homeowners.”
Even outside of formal education and individually motivated education, the Wyoming Housing Network aims to be a resource throughout the entire homeownership process, not just the buying portion.
“We’re always here to call if they have any questions that come up in owning a home,” Lojo said. “We’re a resource for them at that point, too.”
The class doesn’t just go over the smart ways to finance buying a home, it also covers how to consider what you want out of that home. It allows you to have conversations with the Realtor and lender so you truly understand what’s accessible and what you want, said Lojo.
“When we purchase a home, which is a major investment — probably one of the most major investments that we’re going to make in our life — and we purchase it by just one walkthrough of looking at the home,” Lojo said. “(We want) to make sure that they take their time and make sure it is a home that they want.”
First-time homeowners can get so caught up in the need for a home that they neglect what they want, Lojo said. Reflecting on her own first home, Lojo pointed out that she didn’t have anyone to talk to her about her debt and how that would impact her purchase.
WDCA and Wyoming Housing Network serve as that resource now for Wyoming. As such, this resource is incredibly important to those who need support, no matter their age, said Lojo.
“I think people think of them as being in their 20s,” Lojo said. “I’ve had first-time homebuyers that were 18, and I’ve had first-time homebuyers that were in their early 70s.”
No matter the age, the benefits of homeownership range from stability to pride.
“There’s a lot of advantages with owning your own home,” Fuson said. “Pride of ownership, I think, is a big thing. Being able to call it your own, make repairs or fix things up how you want it to be to be your own home, instead of just a house.”
Homeownership is daunting, but there’s value in the stability of owning for families, said Fuson. When somebody owns a home, compared to renting it, it can give them a much better grasp on stability for their family in their household.
“If they’re wondering if they’re ready to buy a home and so forth,” Lojo said, “we’ll sit down and visit with them, and talk to them at no charge. You know, the key thing is, is we’re here to support the communities statewide.”
