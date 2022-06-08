CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education released a statement Wednesday clarifying a response from earlier this week to a recent update to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's discrimination policy.
USDA has through the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) and its Civil Rights Division (CRD) applied the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County to the agency's updated discrimination statement. FNS interpretation of discrimination on the basis of sex in programs or activities receiving federal financial assistance now includes discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
WDE's latest statement said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder strongly maintains USDA’s actions have forced states to comply with the Biden administration’s agenda, as articulated in executive order 13988. It is titled, “Preventing and Combatting Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation."
Schroeder maintains that the USDA has forced states to get in line, or risk receiving federal funds to support school nutrition programs. Schroeder strongly objects to what he said is the latest example of federal overreach and pledged to continue to lead Wyoming’s effort to push back against Washington mandates.
However, the state superintendent and WDE will proceed with caution and prudence going forward, according to the release. While Schroeder vigorously pursues political and legal options to oppose federal government overreach, the WDE stated it will work to maintain the flow of federal funds to support children in Wyoming. Until the state Legislature takes substantive action to allocate state funds to cover the numerous federally-funded programs in Wyoming, the WDE has little choice but to work within the framework mandated by politicians in Washington, the new statement said.
Officials from the state education agency acknowledged that many people in Wyoming will disagree on the political/philosophical elements of the USDA’s reinterpretation. WDE encourages citizens to respectfully engage legislators, and other elected officials, as they see appropriate.
WDE further acknowledged, as a matter of local control, school districts may individually elect to decline participation in food nutrition programs offered by the USDA.