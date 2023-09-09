CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education will participate in the National Day of Service and Remembrance to honor and thank local first responders and public servants for their dedication to our community.

Staff members from the WDE will drop off treats, cards of support and more to Cheyenne and Laramie County employees on Monday, Sept. 11.

