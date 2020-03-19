CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Corrections has developed plans to maintain the health and safety of prison staff members, those incarcerated and the public in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Wednesday, the department had no reported cases of staff or incarcerated individuals with COVID-19. However, there are a number of changes to normal operations that may affect the public.
Effective Wednesday, inmate visitation and volunteer programs are temporarily suspended at all WDOC locations. Attorney/legal visitation will be restricted to non-contact or video/phone conference. In the event of an extraordinary circumstance, the WDOC may approve limited contact visitation when absolutely necessary.
WDOC has implemented enhanced screening for all staff, visitors, contractors, program staff and incarcerated individuals entering facilities to include taking temperatures and completing a screening questionnaire. This process will be implemented on a 24/7 basis and will occur prior to any person entering the secure perimeter of a total confinement facility. Any person unable to pass the security screening parameters will be denied access to the facility. This will be mandatory for anyone entering the area including employees, vendors, contractors and others.
Also, WDOC’s health services team has developed a specific protocol for COVID-19 screening, testing and infection control that they are updating regularly. The inmate population will be closely monitored for anyone who exhibits signs or symptoms of the virus, who can then be seen by the appropriate medical professionals for evaluation and/or testing.