Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS LIKELY ACROSS THE NORTHERN PANHANDLE...CONVERSE AND NIOBRARA COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING AS WELL AS THE NORTH LARAMIE RANGE SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...INTERSTATE 80 CORRIDOR IN THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM SIDNEY TO CHEYENNE. SOUTH LARAMIE RANGE TO INCLUDE VEDAUWOO AND BUFORD. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&