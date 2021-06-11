CHEYENNE – According to Sergeant Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, so far this year, Wyoming has experienced 39 fatalities from motor vehicle crashes, with 60% of those fatally injured not wearing a seatbelt.
Wearing a seatbelt is a straightforward step motorists can do to increase their chances of surviving a motor vehicle crash. Single vehicle rollover crashes without seatbelt use continue to be the most significant contributing factor in fatal crashes investigated by Wyoming State Troopers.
If involved in a rollover crash, you are more likely to experience a serious injury from being tossed around inside the vehicle or ejected from the vehicle if you are not properly restrained.
While motorists enjoy traveling to summer festivities this year, please remember to buckle up. In-state residents make up 69% of fatal crashes so far this year in Wyoming.