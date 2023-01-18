CHEYENNE – The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Wednesday night’s screening in Cheyenne of the documentary “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic” has been canceled due inclement weather. Laramie County Community College closed early due to the winter storm.
The new date and time is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium at LCCC. The Laramie showing is still scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at Laramie High School.
The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wyoming Division of Victim Services to screen the film in communities across Wyoming in the coming months.
Each event will include a screening of the film, followed by a panel discussion on current trends in Wyoming and tips on how to keep children safer. The following is a list of tentative dates and locations:
Jan. 19: 6 p.m., Laramie High School, Laramie
Jan. 24: 6 p.m., Laramie County Community College, Cheyenne
Feb. 1: 6 p.m., Cody Auditorium, Cody
Feb. 2: Sheridan
March 21: Fort Washakie/Riverton
March 22: Lander
April 4: Casper
April 5: Gillette
May 22: Rock Springs
May 23: Evanston
If you are interested in hosting the film in your community, contact the United States Attorney’s Office’s Victim/Witness Coordinator Yulonda Candelario at 307-772-2124.