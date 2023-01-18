Sextortion image from Shutterstock

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock.

 Shutterstock

CHEYENNE – The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Wednesday night’s screening in Cheyenne of the documentary “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic” has been canceled due inclement weather. Laramie County Community College closed early due to the winter storm.

The new date and time is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium at LCCC. The Laramie showing is still scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at Laramie High School.

