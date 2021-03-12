Updated at 5:45 p.m. Friday, March 12.
LCCC weekend campus closure
In anticipation of significant snowfall and high winds, Laramie County Community College will be closed on Saturday, March 13, and Sunday, March 14.
This includes both the Cheyenne and Laramie campuses. All classes and events are canceled.
For updated information, go online to lccc.wy.edu or LCCC’s social media pages. Information may also be available on local radio stations and news channels. At this time, classes are anticipated to resume as usual on Monday.
Cheyenne VA delays Monday start due to snow
The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center and VA clinics in Fort Collins and Loveland, Colorado, will be delaying their facility opening time on Monday, March 15, for all face-to-face appointments due to the impending snow storm.
Facilities are tentatively scheduled to reopen at noon Monday.
The medical center emergency department will remain open for emergency services, and veterans scheduled for telephone appointments and VA Video Connect appointments will continue as scheduled.
“Safety for our veterans and staff remain our number one priority,” said Paul Roberts, medical center director. “As conditions change, we will continue to update our webpage, social media outlets and email distribution lists.”
The Cheyenne VA webpage is www.cheyenne.va.gov. Individuals can also subscribe to the VA email distribution list by emailing Samuel.House2@va.gov.
Rocky Mountain National Park prepares for incoming major storm
Due to the impending forecast for substantial heavy, wet snow accumulation in Rocky Mountain National Park beginning later tonight, as well as the potential for wind gusts throughout the weekend, park staff are preemptively closing roads on the east side of the park to keep roads clear for snowplows and emergency responders.
Tonight, Wild Basin Road and the Longs Peak Trailhead Parking area will close at 4 p.m. U.S. Highway 36 at the Beaver Meadows Entrance and U.S. Highway 34 at the Fall River Entrance will close at 6 p.m. Moraine Park Campground closed this afternoon. The Beaver Meadows Visitor Center and Fall River Visitor Center will be closed this weekend.
Park snowplow operators will begin plowing early Saturday morning, and road conditions and status will be assessed throughout the weekend.
Because this storm is forecasted for more significant snow on the east side of the Continental Divide, the Kawuneeche Visitor Center and Trail Ridge Road on the west side of the park will remain open, if conditions allow.
Follow Rocky Mountain National Park on Twitter and Facebook @RockyNPS.