CHEYENNE – Wyoming Weed and Pest Council along with the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild are partnering on a fun initiative to help inform the public about the threat of invasive weeds and pests.
Members of the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild recently released a Fruited Wheat Ale collaboration brew and offered a limited-edition pint glass sponsored by Wyoming Weed and Pest Council and PlayCleanGo, a national education campaign focused on preventing the spread of invasive species.
Invasive insects and plants cost the U.S. an estimated $40 billion annually in damages to trees, plants, crops and related management efforts. They can threaten the economy, food supply, environment, and in some cases, even public health. The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council and PlayCleanGo are committed to stopping the spread through awareness, education and community engagement.
To learn more about the 2021 Fruited Wheat Ale collaboration and where you can grab a pint, visit wyocraftbrewersguild.com and click on the Events tab.
For more information about Wyoming Weed and Pest Council, visit wyoweed.org. To learn more about what you can do to help stop the spread of invasive weeds and species, visit PlayCleanGo.org.