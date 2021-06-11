CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Weed and Pest Department has deployed a series of mosquito traps across the city to monitor populations of Culex tarsalis mosquito, which is the primary vector of West Nile virus in the region.
Culex mosquito activity near homes, businesses, and recreation areas pose a public health risk. If populations exceed acceptable thresholds, then Ultra Low Volume truck spraying will begin in parks and along sections of the Greenway.
ULV truck spraying is conducted in a manner that does not negatively affect pollinators, such as honeybees, and is not harmful to human health. These applications will immediately reduce adult mosquito numbers in treatment areas.
The primary method of mosquito control will continue to be targeting larval mosquitoes in their aquatic habitat using a naturally occurring bacteria (Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis). Truck mounted applications targeting adult mosquitoes will only be used when necessary.
For more information, please contact the Weed and Pest Department at 307-637-6475, or the Division of Environmental Health at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department at 307-633-4090.