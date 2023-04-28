Owner Bob Vreeland and his daughter, Tara Vreeland, pose for a portrait outside family owned and operated Godfather's Pizza in Cheyenne on Friday. Bob received a call around 4 a.m. from his dough master and found out that someone had broken in and stolen the safe. ”I’m thankful no one was at risk, and it was after hours,” said Vreeland. Later that day, Godfather’s was filled with patrons who had come to show support. “We’re far busier than normal,” Tara said. “People have been generous with their tips and very patient with us because we’re a little short-staffed.” “People in Cheyenne are just amazing,” said Bob Vreeland.
Owner Bob Vreeland reviews office security footage of a break-in and burglary for the first time at Godfather's Pizza in Cheyenne on Friday. The culprit broke in via the east entrance to the business and stole a safe from the office. “It was around four o’clock. The early morning dough master came up and saw the door was broken into,” recalled Vreeland. “”I’m thankful no one was at risk, and it was after hours.”
A suspect is shown in security camera footage from Godfather's Pizza in Cheyenne.
Burglars damaged some equipment at Godfather's Pizza in Cheyenne.
The back office was broken into and a safe was stolen at Godfather's Pizza in Cheyenne.
A suspect in the robbery at Godfather's Pizza is shown on security camera footage.
CHEYENNE — Only half a day after being burglarized, Godfather’s Pizza on Yellowstone Road was open for business Friday.
“I’ve been a restaurant owner in Cheyenne for over 30 years, and we’re in our seventh year here,” Godfather’s Pizza owner Bob Vreeland said Friday morning. “We’ve never had any problem at this location. It has been a great spot, and the Cheyenne community has always supported us, through COVID and everything.”
At approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday, a Cheyenne police officer was dispatched to a report of a burglary at Godfather’s Pizza, located at 5719 Yellowstone Road, according to the Cheyenne Police Department. At the scene, the officer observed that the rear glass door and the second interior glass door had been shattered. Additionally, the back office was broken into, and a safe containing cash was stolen.
Security camera footage shows a Black male wearing a white sweatshirt, black mask, yellow pants and white tennis shoes. He fled from the scene on foot. The case has been assigned to the Detective Bureau for further investigation, according to the CPD.
Vreeland said he posted on Facebook about the incident Friday morning, letting people know Godfather’s would still be open. Closing, he said, was never an option.
“You never close. You do everything you can to take care of your business, your customers and your crew,” Vreeland said.
And business was booming Friday.
“The response was super. We’re so busy we can barely keep up. I don’t know if it was because of the (Facebook) post or what, but there was a huge increase in business today,” Vreeland said.
Godfather’s security cameras captured the break-in around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, he said.
“We close at 8 p.m. Luckily, and very fortunately, it was after hours, and no crew or customers were at risk,” Vreeland said.
The store’s dough maker arrived at work at 4 a.m. Friday and found the business in shambles.
“When she walked up to the door, she thought it was frost, but realized it was shattered. She did exactly what she should do, she returned to her vehicle and called 911. The Cheyenne PD was here lickety-split, and they went from there,” Vreeland said.
Vreeland said the break-in will cost the business financially. His daughter, Tara Vreeland, said the team addressed several challenges Friday, but others will take longer to fix. The restaurant will need a new door, a new safe and other repairs.
“It’s a lot of logistics, and my dad is already running a small business with a very limited crew,” Tara Vreeland said. “He is here all the time, and he’s been in the restaurant industry my whole life. He’s given a lot of people their first jobs, and people know him.”
Cheyenne residents support small businesses, she said. The Vreelands saw that Friday.
“We’re still making really good pizza, and we’re just asking that people come in,” she said. “We’re here, and we’re open. That’s how my dad does things. He’s a positive person. They did mess up some of his (equipment) … but people are being very understanding and patient.”
Vreeland said it's too early to tell if anything will be recovered, but that someone would have to work "pretty hard" to get into his safe, which was taken Thursday. Tara Vreeland said that in addition to customer support, local contractors have also offered to help with things like cleanup and construction.
“It sort of turns lemons into lemonade, or flour into really good pizza,” she said.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Detective Fernandez at the CPD at 307-633-6638 or mfernandez@cheyennepd.org.
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.