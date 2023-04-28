CHEYENNE — Only half a day after being burglarized, Godfather’s Pizza on Yellowstone Road was open for business Friday.

“I’ve been a restaurant owner in Cheyenne for over 30 years, and we’re in our seventh year here,” Godfather’s Pizza owner Bob Vreeland said Friday morning. “We’ve never had any problem at this location. It has been a great spot, and the Cheyenne community has always supported us, through COVID and everything.”

Godfather's 1

Two sets of glass doors were broken, among other damage, when Godfather's Pizza on Yellowstone Road was robbed Thursday night.
Godfather's 5

Security camera footage from Godfather's Pizza showed a suspect wearing a white sweatshirt and a black mask.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

