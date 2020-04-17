CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne Planning and Development Department is offering an opportunity to connect virtually to discuss zoning options for the West Edge District.
Visit www.westedgecheyenne.konveio.com for more information and to provide your input. The input received will help staff to draft what businesses can locate in the district; the setbacks, building forms and height limitations new development must follow; and where the regulations may be applicable.
Several planning efforts have highlighted the need to rezone the area, and this meeting will be the first step in making these changes a reality. The meeting has been moved online due to health recommendations related to COVID-19. The website hosts the boards that would have been available at the March 25 meeting, and prompts users to vote using comments.
The Planning and Development Department wants to hear which zone districts are most applicable to the area, what components new regulations may consider and where the regulations should apply. The online workshop will only be available until April 30.