CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Planning and Development Department will host a workshop to discuss the draft of Urban Use Overlay zoning regulations for the West Edge District.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 and will be held on Zoom. To stream the meeting, head to tinyurl.com/westedgeworkshop and use passcode PC02232021. To call in, dial 669-900-6833 using meeting number 987 1911 1162 and password 5162230191.
Several planning efforts have highlighted the need to rezone the area, and this meeting will be a critical step in bringing the rezoning to fruition, according to a news release. Attendees will be able to share their thoughts on the draft zoning regulations through www.menti.com and leave with an understanding on how the regulations will make the West Edge vision a reality.
The Planning and Development Department will record the meeting and set up an online survey for those unable to attend.