Many factors can determine bone strength. These factors include genetics, nutrient intake, hormones and physical activity. By 20 years of age, most of the body’s bone mass will be fully developed, with the peak of body bone mass occurring at around 30 years.
The skeletal system goes through a metabolic process that allows bone structure to be maintained and remodeled. As a person ages, this cycle favors bone breakdown as the creation of new bone slows down and bone loss accelerates. This can result in osteoporosis, a medical condition in which bone strength weakens, causing bones to become more susceptible to fractures.
When are bone fractures a problem?
For those who are younger, a fracture is often more of an inconvenience, perhaps causing the person to miss a few days of work or school. But for those with osteoporosis or significantly low bone density, the bones have become so brittle and weak that fractures may occur spontaneously (from a cough or sneeze) or after a minimal trauma (such as a fall from a standing height or less). This is what is known as a fragility, or osteoporotic, fracture.
The most common types of fragility fractures are those that occur on the hips, wrists or spine. They account for more than 1.5 million hospitalizations a year in the U.S. Up to 40% of women and 20% of men can experience one or more of these fragility fractures in their lifetimes.
Consequences of a fragility fracture
Most vertebral fractures are asymptomatic, but up to a third can be quite painful.
Hip fractures can cause significant disability in almost half of patients who experience them. Hip fractures can also result in complications such as clots in the legs or lungs, infections and heart failure. Studies show that the one-year mortality from a hip fracture can reach up to 20%, even after a fracture is addressed with surgery.
These are some of the reasons why it is important to try to prevent fragility fractures from happening in the first place.
Risk factors
Those with low bone-mineral density are at high risk. Another factor is age. The risk of developing osteoporotic fractures doubles every decade after 60 years of age. Someone who falls frequently is also at high risk as well as anyone who has already had a fragility fracture.
Other risk factors include excessive smoking and alcohol intake, having a small frame, low calcium intake, early onset of menopause, lack of physical activity and a family history of osteoporosis. Some medical conditions can also put someone at risk. These include rheumatoid arthritis; liver or kidney diseases; Celiac or inflammatory bowel disease; and hyperthyroidism. Prolonged use of certain medications, such as steroids or those used to treat seizure disorders, can additionally put someone at higher risk for developing osteoporosis. It is also a good idea to talk to a healthcare provider about risk factors.
How is osteoporosis diagnosed?
Osteoporosis is primarily diagnosed with an imaging study called a DEXA scan. This study provides a “score” that will determine if the person is in the normal range or is osteoporotic or osteopenic (between normal and osteoporotic).
If a person is osteopenic, a calculation is used to evaluate the person’s risk of experiencing a fragility fracture over the next 10 years.
This information can help determine if the person needs medication to delay the progression of osteoporosis – to lower the person’s risk of having an osteoporotic fracture.
Managing osteoporosis
Unless there is a contraindication, someone with osteoporosis should take calcium and vitamin D supplements. Other management strategies include exercising regularly (especially weight-bearing exercises) and reducing fall risks. It is also important to stop smoking and excessive alcohol intake. Someone with osteoporosis should additionally be under the care of a healthcare professional, who can determine when the person might need pharmacologic therapy.
Primary care providers are a great starting point for discussing and managing osteoporosis. If the diagnosis is more complicated, or if someone has tried medications and still needs help, the person should consider asking for a referral to a rheumatologist or an endocrinologist, who are specially trained to diagnose and treat osteoporosis.