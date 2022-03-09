...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations generally ranging from 3 to 7 inches with a
localized band of 8 to 12 inches.
* WHERE...Platte, Goshen, and Laramie Counties including the
cities of Wheatland, Torrington, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs.
The heaviest snow is expected near the central Laramie Range
including Wheatland and Chugwater, southeastward along the
Goshen and Laramie County line.
* WHEN...5 PM MST this afternoon until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
CHEYENNE – An 18-year-old Wheatland resident died in a vehicle crash Monday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a Tuesday news release.
Karson M. Yorges, 18, was killed when he lost control of his vehicle while driving north on Wyoming Highway 320 and entered the southbound lane. Yorges' vehicle collided with a 2014 Peterbilt commercial vehicle, driven by Russell G. Smith, 44, of Fort Laramie.
Yorges was apparently not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene. Smith was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
The roadways were covered in snow and ice at the time of the crash. It is still under investigation for potential contributing factors.
Troopers were notified of the collision at 7:24 a.m. Monday near mile marker 3 on Wyoming Highway 320, which is north of Wheatland.
This is the 13th fatality to date on Wyoming's roadways in 2022, compared to 18 in a similar period for 2021, 11 in 2020 and 27 in 2019.