CHEYENNE – AARP recently announced awardees for its 2020 AARP Community Challenge grant program. Wheatland was awarded a $28,000 grant, and Evanston’s Urban Renewal Association/Main Street Evanston received $11,500 in grant funding.
In all, there were 31 grant applications for the AARP Community Challenge Grant in 2021 from 28 different communities in Wyoming.
Grantees will implement quick-action projects to promote livable communities by improving housing, transportation, public spaces, civic engagement, and connection with family, friends and neighbors, with an emphasis on the needs of the 50-plus.
Wheatland will use its money to construct pickleball courts at Lewis Park on Eighth Street. According to Wheatland officials, there are more than 100 pickleball players in town, ranging in age from 20 to 83. That group struggled to find a place to play last year when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the indoor facility, and that led to pickleball players making their own courts using sidewalk chalk on a flat concrete surface in front of the local band shell. Unfortunately, there was room for just one court.
Wheatland intends to repurpose an underutilized area of the city’s park, removing seven horseshoe pits (leaving five) and replacing them with two outdoor pickleball courts in an area with existing lighting, adjacent to existing restrooms. The town will also purchase and install two benches outside the perimeter fences.
Evanston’s $12,550 grant will go toward improving public spaces in downtown, as the Urban Renewal Agency plans to increase outdoor seating with the construction of two swing picnic tables, which will be placed in separate public gathering places.
Swing tables will be constructed in-house by the city’s facilities team and volunteers: One side of the picnic tables will be a solid bench, while the other side will have swings with the ends being open to allow for wheelchair accessibility. The construction will also include string lighting so the picnic tables can be used in the evening.
A second effort of the grant will be the addition of decorative crosswalks across Main Street. The crosswalks will bookend the area where the two swinging picnic tables will reside. The decorative crosswalks will be designed by local artists, and volunteers of all ages will be asked to help paint them during a summer or fall event on Main Street when the street is closed off to through-traffic. The crosswalks will be completed prior to November.