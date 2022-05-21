...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 26. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 27 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east-central and southeast Wyoming, and the
western Nebraska Panhandle. This includes Cheyenne, Douglas,
and Kimball.
* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT this
morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through
Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 26. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 27 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east-central and southeast Wyoming, and the
western Nebraska Panhandle. This includes Cheyenne, Douglas,
and Kimball.
* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT this
morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through
Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Wheel of Fortune LIVE! set Oct. 8 at Cheyenne Civic Center
CHEYENNE– “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is coming to the Cheyenne Civic Center on Oct. 8 as part of a recently announced North American tour.
The new show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures Television and UTA, is a recreation of the Wheel of Fortune experience as seen on television.
This game show wants to give fans the opportunity to audition to be on stage and participate in the show.
They will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle-board to win prizes similar to those seen on the show. Audience members will be randomly selected to win cash and prizes.
“We look forward to providing this incredible local immersive experience to people who might not otherwise make it out to Los Angeles to be on the set with Pat and Vanna," said Suzanne Prete, executive vice president, game shows for Sony Pictures Television.
Tickets start at $29.50. Pre-sales begin Tuesday at 1 p.m. General on-sale is Friday at 10 a.m. VIP packages are also available.