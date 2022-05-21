CHEYENNE– “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is coming to the Cheyenne Civic Center on Oct. 8 as part of a recently announced North American tour.

The new show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures Television and UTA, is a recreation of the Wheel of Fortune experience as seen on television. 

This game show wants to give fans the opportunity to audition to be on stage and participate in the show. 

They will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle-board to win prizes similar to those seen on the show. Audience members will be randomly selected to win cash and prizes.

“We look forward to providing this incredible local immersive experience to people who might not otherwise make it out to Los Angeles to be on the set with Pat and Vanna," said Suzanne Prete, executive vice president, game shows for Sony Pictures Television.

Tickets start at $29.50. Pre-sales begin Tuesday at 1 p.m. General on-sale is Friday at 10 a.m. VIP packages are also available.

“Wheel of Fortune Live!” will not be broadcast.

For tickets and more information, visit www.WheelofFortuneLive.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus