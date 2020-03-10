CHEYENNE – As officials from the city and Cheyenne Frontier Days pick up talks on how to pay for the law enforcement needed at the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, a bill aiming to separate liquor permitting from those conversations won approval from the House in its first vote Monday.
The question of who should pay for the extra police force has been in the spotlight in the Legislature for the past few weeks. Last year, after historically not charging the rodeo for any law enforcement, the city asked CFD officials to help with the costs of the police needed to reach an officer-to-attendant ratio that meets industry standards.
The city and CFD split the $100,000 cost to reduce that ratio for the 2019 rodeo, but the two groups have disagreed on what the deal should be moving forward. Initially, Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak threatened to not issue a liquor license to CFD if rodeo officials weren’t willing to help with payments for the additional officers.
Under Senate File 134, CFD would be guaranteed a malt beverage permit through state statute, rather than depending on the chief’s approval, effectively removing that bargaining chip.
When the bill was advanced by a House committee, some lawmakers had questions about the amended version of the bill, which would apply to all events held on the grounds of an indoor or outdoor rodeo. Representatives and law enforcement from other parts of the state wondered what effects that could unintentionally have on negotiations for other events.
But another amendment approved by the committee seemed to address those concerns. The proposal changed the law so that it is only applied to events being held on the ground of rodeos with a total seating capacity over 7,500.
Asked how many venues had that capacity in Wyoming, Rep. Tyler Lindholm, R-Sundance, said he was only aware of one in the state, in reference to Frontier Park Arena in Cheyenne.
After more than an hour of debate in both committees where it was considered, SF 134 won initial approval from the House after less than 10 minutes of discussion.
As SF 134 enters its final stretch in the Legislature, officials from the city and CFD are working to reach an agreement on how to fund to the extra law enforcement moving forward. A few city councilmen met with CFD officials last Thursday to begin those discussions.
“What we are really talking about is basically taking a look at everybody’s budgets and taking a look at the reality of how much it’s actually going to cost,” Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said in an interview Monday.
The two sides have discussed the possibility of a five-year contract, which would require both groups to have more long-term clarity with their finances. Orr and CFD attorney Pat Crank both said they hope to reach an agreement as soon as possible.
After winning approval on its first reading from the House, SF 134 will have to win two more votes from the body before it could go to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk for consideration.