CHEYENNE – This weekend, the Wyoming Highway Patrol will be actively participating in the National Crimes Against Children Patrol Operation.
According to a news release, the Crimes Against Children Patrol Operation is intended to increase law enforcement awareness to the most vulnerable of the population, children, and their safety.
The WHP participates in this operation because it is committed to proactively protecting children during its regular duties, including traffic stops, investigations and consensual contacts, such as motorist assists. This can only be achieved by being aware and vigilant of indicators for when a child is at risk of victimization or that another person, typically an adult, is a high-risk threat to children.
The Crimes Against Children Patrol Operation will focus on:
• Increasing awareness of uniformed officers’ objective to remain alert for opportunities to protect children.
• Identifying missing, exploited and at-risk children.
• Identifying individuals who may be a high-risk threat to children.
• Identifying registered sex offenders who might be out of compliance with requirements.
To report an issue, call 911 or your local law enforcement office.