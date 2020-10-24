Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO BRING WIDESPREAD SNOW AND BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES TO MUCH OF THE AREA THIS WEEKEND... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES EXPECTED. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE ALONG THE CHEYENNE RIDGE. * WHERE...INTERSTATE 80 CORRIDOR BETWEEN CHEYENNE AND SIDNEY. * WHEN...6 PM MDT THIS EVENING UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS DUE TO ICY, SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LOW VISIBILITIES IN FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW. DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 DEGREES BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&