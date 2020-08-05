CHEYENNE – Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were able to help a possible human trafficking victim after inspecting a commercial vehicle June 18.
A Colorado Port of Entry officer noticed the signs of potential human trafficking after talking to a female passenger who was 30 years younger than the trucker. The officer was able to identify the signs of human trafficking, thanks to Truckers Against Trafficking training.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were later able to arrest the trucker in west Cheyenne without incident after the port of entry officer discovered he had a warrant out of Oklahoma for child sexual abuse.
The woman was given human trafficking counseling and a hotel room for a night. She said she was unharmed.