20200313-news-corona-1.JPG
Buy Now

Lexann Littau, an employee of the Spectra Events Center, refunds fans after the WHSAA closes the State Basketball tournament until further notice Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the “Swede” Erickson Gymnasium at Casper College. The WHSAA made the decision at the direction of the Wyoming Department of Health. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming High School Activities Association has canceled the State High School Class 3A and 4A basketball tournaments until further notice due to the first case of coronavirus being confirmed in the state.

Officials of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department first ordered the closing of the Casper Events Center and Casper College to all spectators for the tournaments before announcing the cancellation of the tournaments at the request of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the State Health Department.

This is a developing story that will be updated with additional information.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus