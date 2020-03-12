CHEYENNE – The Wyoming High School Activities Association has canceled the State High School Class 3A and 4A basketball tournaments until further notice due to the first case of coronavirus being confirmed in the state.
Officials of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department first ordered the closing of the Casper Events Center and Casper College to all spectators for the tournaments before announcing the cancellation of the tournaments at the request of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the State Health Department.
This is a developing story that will be updated with additional information.