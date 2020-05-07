Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 56F. Winds WNW at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 29F. N winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.