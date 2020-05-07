CHEYENNE – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Wyoming Department of Health is reminding residents about the continuing, important benefits available for many families through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.
WIC is a joint federal and state government program under the USDA that provides nutritious foods and education, breastfeeding support and health care referrals for income-eligible women who are pregnant or postpartum, infants and children up to age 5. All caregivers are welcome to receive help from the program, including dads, foster parents, guardians, grandparents and stepparents.
Melissa Stehwien, WIC program manager with WDH, said all of the program’s Wyoming locations are currently issuing benefits to new and existing participants, and have made accommodations to follow social distancing guidelines and public health orders.
“We are providing curbside benefits at the majority of our locations, which keeps visits to five to 10 minutes. Screenings are also being done over the phone prior to the visit,” Stehwien said in a news release. “We are able to temporarily postpone gathering certain measures, such as height, weight and hemoglobin checks.”
Wyoming WIC serves people with incomes up to 185% of the federal poverty income guidelines. Families using SNAP, TANF or Wyoming Medicaid benefits also qualify for WIC. There is no limit to the number of eligible participants WIC can serve.
WIC clinics are located throughout the state and can be found by using the “Clinic Locator” online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/wic/ or by calling 888-996-9378 to be routed to a local clinic.