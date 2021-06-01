CHEYENNE – Monthly benefits for the families participating in the Wyoming WIC Program, which is operated by the Wyoming Department of Health, will see a significant temporary boost over the next few months.
The Wyoming WIC Program, also known as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children Program, is a joint federal and state government effort under the U.S. Department of Agriculture that provides nutritious foods and education, breastfeeding support and health care referrals for income-eligible women who are pregnant or postpartum, infants and children up to age 5. All caregivers are welcome to receive help from the program including dads, foster parents, guardians, grandparents and step-parents.
Through Sept. 30, the fruit and vegetable voucher included as one part of WIC benefits has been increased to $35 per month per participant from the standard $9 per month for children and $11 per month for women. The increase was included in the federal American Rescue Plan Act approved earlier this year.
Qualifying income guidelines for the program will also be updated July 1. Wyoming WIC serves families with incomes up to 185% of the federal poverty income guidelines. New guidelines include:
• 1-person family – $23,828/year or $1,986/month
• 2-person family – $32,227/year or $2,686/month
• 3-person family – $40,626/year or $3,386/month
• 4-person family – $49,025/year or $4,086/month
• 5-person family – $57,424/year or $4,786/month
Families already using SNAP, TANF or Wyoming Medicaid benefits also qualify for WIC. There is no established limit to the number of eligible participants WIC can serve.
The new guidelines may help a few more families be eligible, and WDH encourages people to apply as soon as possible. Wyoming residents can find out if they are eligible for WIC by going to signupwic.com.
WIC clinics are located throughout the state and can be found by using the “Clinic Locator” online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/wic/ or by calling 1-888-996-9378 to be routed to a local clinic.